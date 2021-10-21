has landed herself in hot waters with netizens for celebrating 26 years of while continues to struggle to get his eldest son out of the ongoing drugs case. Also Read - Another blow in Aryan Khan drug case: Shah Rukh Khan's son's custody extended till October 30

Taking it to social media, Kajol posted a video of the iconic train scene between Raj and and wrote, "Simran caught the train 26years back and we are still thanking everyone for all this love." Also Read - Aryan Khan Case: Ananya Panday grilled thoroughly by NCB officials on drug supplier links and types of drugs consumed, suggest reports

But her post didn't go well with the netizens who have been constantly praying for Aryan's safe release. "Sorry But Why You Don’t Support SRK ?" one user commented while another one wrote, "I hoped that you would stand with SRK in this hard times but. We didn’t see anything from your side at least in social media… I was your fan ma’m but now." And there were many people who pronounced that they aren't her fans anymore. Also Read - Aryan Khan drug case: Ananya Panday reaches NCB office in relation to her WhatsApp chats with Shah Rukh Khan’s son - Watch

Take a look.

Meanwhile, teams of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) paid a formal 'visit' to the residences of Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan in Bandra west, and actress in Khar west, and raided a location in on Thursday as part of the ongoing probe into the October 2 luxury cruiser rave party.

The development, which grabbed national attention, came shortly after the Bombay High Court this morning decided to take up his son Aryan Khan's bail plea on next Tuesday, October 26.