Kajol and Ajay Devgn's first daughter, Nysa Devgn, often becomes the talk of the town with her choices of living her life freely, while many judge her and others admire her for being such a diva at the age of 19. And now mommy Kajol has the perfect reply to all the judgements around her daughter. In an interaction, when she was asked to comment on Nysa and her choice, she said, "I feel proud of her, of course. I love the fact that she conducts herself with dignity wherever she goes." Also Read - Sobhita Dhulipala to Yami Gautam: Actresses who were labelled home breakers

Kajol even added that she will always support her daughter's choice and even remind people that she is just 19: "All I can say is that she is 19 and is having fun. She has the right to do whatever she wants to do, and I will always support her". Nysa often gets ladies by the paparazzi for her well-mannered behaviour with them. The girl is never rude and tries her best to pose and smile at them despite being a tad bit hesitant. Also Read - After Social Media King at BL Awards 2023, Kartik Aaryan tops list of actors with Best Social Media

Nysa is one of the most popular star kids, and there are many speculations around her Bollywood debut, and the fans are eagerly waiting for it. While Ajay and Kajol have left the choice on her and are ready to support whatever career choice she makes. There are lots of star kids who have made their career choices in Bollywood, and now one of them is Suhnan Khan, superstar 's daughter, who is all set for her Bollywood debut with The Archies, helmed by , along with 's second daughter , and 's grandson Agastya Nanda. We wonder if Nysa, like her father Ajay Devgn , will opt for a contemporary look for her debut.