Kajol is her daughter Nysa Devgn's rock, and she is her biggest cheerleader. Today, on her 49th birthday, The Trial actress has this advice for her daughter on how to handle trolls and negativity, and this is something that everyone must adhere to. In an interaction with HT, the actress got candid about how she tells her daughter Nysa to not pay attention to the trolls at all when asked about getting constantly trolled online. "Please don’t pay so much attention to it. Think for yourself; use your brain". Kajol even added that this is something she wants not only her kids to follow but others as well. Also Read - Nysa Devgn looks ravishing in a red tube top as she parties in Mykonos with Orry, Vedant Mahajan and more [View Pic]

In the interview, she said," I do talk to my kids, Nysa and Yug, about trolling and tell them that the only thing they can do is take it with a pinch of salt. I mean, how many of these trolls can you take seriously? Or how will you respond to everything? Because roz kuch na kuch nikal raha hai, roz kuch na kuch bol rahe hain". Also Read - Kajol brings up Shah Rukh Khan film Pathaan again as she talks about pay parity in Bollywood

The Lust Stories 2 actress further said, "Read some headlines that say ‘brutally trolled’. And I’m like, ‘What does it exactly mean, and who are these people brutally trolling me or my family?’ Also, saying that an actor got brutally trolled for wearing a pair of shoes and going to the airport is like too much. One has to take it with a pinch of salt and have that bit of sense of humour." Also Read - Karan Johar REACTS to chatter around Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt hair flip with Kajol, Shah Rukh Khan scene 'How can you compare?'

Kajol is celebrating her 49th birthday today and is enjoying the super success of her latest web series, The Trail, where she plays this fierce lawyer. Kajol said that the message she would like to convey to her is that one should stop paying attention to other people's opinions. The most important thing that I tell my kids is, ‘Please don’t pay so much attention to it. Think for yourself; use your own brain’. That’s the biggest message that I would want to send out on my birthday to every person out there: start using your own brain instead of listening to all the 100 people that you believe are important on social media. They are not".

Happy birthday, Kajol. Keep inspiring.