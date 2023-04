has been one of Bollywood's most prolific actresses. Whether it is Dushman or the legendary , she has given us memorable performances. She is one of the actresses who was far from the conventional Bollywood beauty standards. Kajol had a duskier skin tone, as compared to the ruling leading ladies of that time. But it was hardly a deterrent. Her charisma, spontaneity and screen presence was enough to keep the audiences mesmerized. In a video interview with Humans Of Bombay, she has spoken about how it took her a long time to be comfortable with her own skin. The actress admits that she struggled with it. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan dominates the sexiest non-sex scene in the history of motion pictures trend on Twitter; these clips are fan favourites [Watch Videos]

The actress is heard saying that she quit bothering about it after some time. Coming from a family of strong women, she was always taught to have a healthy amount of self-esteem. Kajol says she always thought of herself as smart and someone who is cool.

NETIZENS HAVE VARIED REACTIONS TO KAJOL'S INTERVIEW

There were a lot of reactions to the video. A person said that if someone like Kajol felt that then there was very little hope for other girls. Others commented on how her skin tone has changed immensely over the years. A user wrote, "She looks quite fair in this video.... her skin color has changed a lot from DDLJ. I liked DDLJ Kajol better as that gave representation of my skin color which is so rare to find in Bollywood."

KAJOL CAME ACROSS AS FAKE AS PER SOME COMMENTS

As we know, both Kajol and her daughter Nysa Devgn have been criticized for changing skin tone. A user commented, "After changing skin color she believed it... It's sad the beauty standards we have inherited from the society," while another one wrote, "She was dark. She changed her skin tone from dark to fair taking pills, please be informed well before you write anything about anyone. So please she was not proud of her color in any context."

On the professional front, she was last seen in the movie, Salaam Venky. The actress has been picking up performance-oriented roles in the past few years. In the video, she has also spoken about her friendship with .