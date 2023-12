Kajol is the most unfiltered actress in real life; she gives a damn about the judgements she makes and lives her life the way she wants. And this one quality is that her fans adore her. Kajol who shares a great bond with her every co-star, including Kareena Kapoor Khan, who played her younger sister in Kabhie Khushi Kabhi Ghum, ordered her to 'shut up' after she made an unwanted revelation about The Trail actress. Kajol and Kareena Kapoor Khan appeared together on a round table interview with other actors like Sidharth Malhotra and more, where Bebo happened to reveal the secret about Kajol related to driving. Also Read - Jaideep Ahlawat did not talk to Kareena Kapoor Khan much on the sets of Jaane Jaan? 'I didn't want to...'

Kareena Kapoor Khan calls Kajol the worst driver in the history

Kareena revealed that Kajol is the worst driver in history, and the actress asked her to shut up. " Because you do have road rage. Kajol, I do know you have road rage. In the 90s, she was the worst driver in history." Kajol asked Bebo to shut, as she assumed she was the only one who knew driving at that time. Kajol added," Out of everybody on this table, I am probably the only one who drives also, so let's leave it at that."

Kajol also asked the Jaane Jaan actress if she had ever sat with her in a car, to which Bebo said, "I have heard many stories. I have seen you enter studios." Kajol once again asked Kareena to shut up and exclaimed that no one can comment on her until they have put on her shoes. Indeed, this attitude of Kajol makes her the most genuine person in the industry. Kareena and Kajol have been friends over the years, and their camaraderie will indeed take you down the nostalgia road of K3G.