Kajol who is seen in Lust Stories 2 is proud mommy to Nysa Devgn and Yug. The young lady is a hit with the paparazzi. Nysa Devgn has become popular because of her bold pics and her friends circle that has star kids like Palak Tiwari and others. Nysa Devgn is known to be composed despite the immense media attention. Kajol gave an interview to NDTV where she spoke about Nysa's first encounter with the paparazzi. The star kid was very young and burst out crying seeing the crowd around her.

It seems Kajol had travelled to Jaipur with her and they did not have security. Around 20-23 members of the paparazzi came and gheraoed the mother and daughter. It seems Nysa burst out crying seeing them as she was just two. the actress picked up her baby girl and walked straight into the car. She was quoted as saying, "I told her that these people mean you no harm, it's just their work so don't worry about it. If you have noticed I have kept my children away from it." Nysa Devgn has studied in Singapore and is now deciding on what career to pursue ahead. She is great friends with Orhan Awatramani.

Kajol was also asked on whether she gave any tips to Nysa Devgn to how to deal with the paparazzi. She said her daughter is doing very well. According to her, Nysa Devgn has learnt from her own experience. Kajol feels she is handling it very well. She told the channel, "She is handling it with a lot more grace and dignity than I would have. If I was in her place, toh mera chappal bahut pehle nikal chuka hota. They have learnt through experience."

The actress feels that experience is the best teacher and what she teaches cannot be greater than that. Nysa Devgn is rumoured to be dating Vedant Mahajan. He is a young entrepreneur. Nysa has faced quite a few trolls but the young lady's conduct is slowly winning hearts. Fans will remember how she was massively trolled after she was seen outside a salon on the day of her grandfather's funeral.