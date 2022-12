and have been working in the film industry for nearly three decades now and they both have received love and appreciation from the audience. During her promotional event for Salaam Venky, Kajol shared her reaction when she was asked about Bollywood heroes such as Shah Rukh Khan who are still romancing 20-year-olds while she is playing a mother to a 24-year-old in her film. Also Read - Salaam Venky public review: Kajol Devgn impresses audience, fans call the new movie 'heart wrenching'

Sharing her thoughts on the same, Kajol said that she feels the heroes of the film industry are still in this nut for a reason, which is a business at the end of the day. She opined that every hero has to pull in that much to make that particular film a hit. She said that it's a huge responsibility on their heads, adding disclaimers that it is her opinion and not a fact.

"Somebody asked me this question, 'You have grown as an actor and your contemporaries have not grown as diverse as the roles that you have done'. I think that really has to do with the fact that they are also stuck down the line because of the number game. They are shouldering that responsibility," Kajol said at the Agenda Aaj Tak.

Kajol recently said that Hindi film industry is one of the most forward thinking and progressive industries, and Bollywood films not performing well at the box-office is just a matter of time.

She further mentioned that people are very cautious of visiting crowded places and cinema halls. However,, she was certain that the individual energies and efforts will combine and put our industry back on track. She added that they, as an industry, are working on it, changing gears and figuring out the way forward at individual levels.