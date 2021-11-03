has been facing the wrath of fans who have been praying for the superstar ever since his son found himself in a mess with the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) after their raid at a luxury cruise ship rave party. And once again, Kajol was questioned by one of Shah Rukh Khan fans for not publicly wishing the superstar on his 56th birthday. Also Read - 5 ways Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan’s life has altered after the drugs case

It so happened that Kajol seemed to be in a good mood when she decided to interact with her fans during her Ask Me Anything session on Instagram. But she couldn't escape from some difficult questions from SRK fans. One fan asked her, "Why didn't you wish SRK?" To which, Kajol, who has been accused by fans of not standing by her best friend SRK, answered the question by saying, "What more can I wish him? I think all his wishes came true when his son came back home." Also Read - Aryan Khan case: Sam D'Souza, who claimed Kiran Gosavi took money from Shah Rukh's manager Pooja Dadlani, moves court seeking protection from arrest

Recently, Kajol had landed herself in hot waters with netizens for celebrating 26 years of while Shah Rukh Khan continued to struggle to get his eldest son Aryan Khan out from the ongoing drugs case. She didn't even tag SRK in her post which certainly didn't go down well with fans. Also Read - From Shah Rukh Khan's Siddhivinayak Temple Visit To Virat Anushka's Daughter Getting Rape Threats, Top News Of Bollywood: Watch

As the king of romance Shah Rukh Khan turned 56 on Tuesday, his fans and followers had gathered outside his house ' ' to get a glimpse of their idol, who every year comes out on his balcony to thank them. However, this year was a tad different.

Police officials reportedly said that they have a message from Shah Rukh's manager Pooja Dadlani, informing them that the superstar, his son Aryan Khan and other family members were at his farmhouse in Alibaug.

The news came just after reports said Shah Rukh was planning to spend time at his Alibaug home after Aryan's release from jail. It was on October 30, when Aryan finally walked out of the Arthur Road Central Jail (ARCJ). The Narcotics Control Bureau had claimed that Aryan along with others, was prima facie involved in "illicit drug trafficking, procuring and distribution of contraband" banned under the NDPS Act.