Kajol will be putting on an advocate’s coat for the first time in her upcoming web series The Trial: Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhokha. Recently, Disney+Hotstar dropped a perplexing video of Kajol, where the actress was seen “looking for work”, and wanting to revive her career. Does that mean she is not getting any desired film offers? If you thought the same then you are highly mistaken. The video was a promotional tactic by Disney+Hotstar where Kajol speaks from the perspective of a lawyer, slipping into the shoes of her character Noyonika Sengupta from her OTT debut.

Kajol as Noyonika speaks about taking a break from her career

The video opens with a serious-looking Kajol, opening her laptop screen. Breathing life into her character Noyonika, the actress starts by saying, “There’s no easy way to say this. But I’m looking for work.” Although at first, it might seem like she is actually talking about her personal life, the air is cleared by the closing few seconds of the video. Kajol shares how she took a hiatus from her work commitments while being at the peak of her career. Despite getting called back to work by prominent personalities and “big places” she chose to become a stay-at-home mother, taking care of her children.

Kajol reveals she was speaking from the point of view of Noyonika Sengupta

Kajol aka Noyonika Sengupta adds that over the years, circumstances have changed, forcing her to “restart” her career. Admitting that she feels jittery, Kajol says, “I won’t lie, darr lag raha hai (I am scared), I am nervous, it feels like I have to start everything all over again.” At first she “doubts” herself about competing with the Gen-Z, but soon realises that with her “life experiences and new skills” she will be undefeatable at her work. Alleviating your confusion once and for all, Kajol finally reveals, “I am Noyonika Sengupta, I am a lawyer, and I am ready for my comeback.”

The Trial: Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhoka

Earlier, Kajol raised many brows after she archived her social media posts with an intriguing text that read, “Facing one of the toughest trials of my life.” Later on, it was disclosed that it was nothing but a promotional strategy. The Trial: Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhokha, curated by Suparn Varma is the Indian adaption of the Hollywood legal drama The Good Wife. The Trial will start streaming on Disney+Hotstar on July 14.