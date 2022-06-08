Kajol REVEALS she never wanted to be an actress and enter Bollywood; the reason will SHOCK you

Can you imagine Bollywood without Kajol? NO, right! But did you know that the diva never wanted to be an actress and make her career in Bollywood? Yes! In her recent appearance on a reality show, Kajol revealed that she never wanted to be an actress and had no interest to enter Bollywood despite being the daughter of famous Bollywood actress . She said, "I never wanted to become a part of the Bollywood or Hindi Film industry. I did not want to enter the industry as an actress. I always wanted to do a job. A job where I could get a pay cheque in my account every month." Also Read - Koffee With Karan season 7: Samantha Ruth Prabhu completes shooting for Karan Johar's show and you cannot miss these exciting details

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol)

Well, Kajol since the beginning has been the most subtle actress in Bollywood; her choices, her dressing sense, everything was and is like a common person. Karan Johar, who is her best friend, had revealed on his show Koffee With Karan that it was very difficult to make Kajol happy with any gifts. He revealed that he wanted to gift her a handbag and had called her to know which brand she likes, but her question was does that handbag has a back zip. This is why to date Kajol is relevant and every individual can connect with her. Also Read - Rajinikanth to Prabhas: These South Indian actors earn more than your fave Bollywood stars

Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan - The most loved Jodi in Bollywood till date Also Read - Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday to feature in Karan Johar's The Untold Story of C Sankaran Nair? Unhappy with the casting netizens say, 'Dada-poti ki jodi'

Kajol has proved her mettle as an actress with every film, but her pairing with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has been the most loved in the Hindi film industry. They have worked together in films like , , Dilwale Dulhania Le Jaayenge, Dilwale, and others. All their films were superhit. While despite being the star kid, Kajol opened up that she didn't have a great start.

Kajol on not having a great start as an actor

In one of her interactions in 2019, she said, "I did not have a great start. My first film did not do well. I have never considered (acting) as a career, it happened to me and I just went with the flow. I was always on my toes (while choosing a film) and have been choosy always. I had a great time working on all the films, I met some amazing people. I still think of my work as playtime and rather my work is at home." Well, Thank you Kajol for entertaining us over the years.