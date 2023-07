During a chat with Mashable India, Kajol opened up about her friendship with Shah Rukh Khan and why she refrains from bombarding him with 'good morning' messages. While Kajol considers Shah Rukh a very good friend, she jokingly admitted that she would never risk sending him such messages, fearing his reaction. Also Read - Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia and more celebs attend the special screening of Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt movie

Describing their bond, Kajol revealed that if she ever called Shah Rukh in the middle of the night, he would always pick up her call, and vice versa. However, she clarified that she doesn't engage in daily messaging, like sending him 'good morning' wishes along with flower photographs, as she playfully fears he might respond by "stabbing her with a nice fork."

The duo, known for their iconic on-screen chemistry, has appeared in several blockbuster films together, including Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge, Baazigar, Karan Arjun, My Name Is Khan, and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. They reunited on-screen in Rohit Shetty's Dilwale in 2015.

Speaking about their friendship, Shah Rukh had previously expressed his excitement about working with Kajol again, considering her his warmest and closest friend. They cherish the exceptional cinema they have created together and hoped to recreate the magic with Dilwale.

As one of Bollywood's most beloved on-screen pairs and genuine friends, Kajol and Shah Rukh continue to share a special bond that has delighted fans for years. Their camaraderie both on and off-screen has left a lasting impression on audiences and solidified their place as an iconic duo in Indian cinema.

On the work front, Kajol was recently seen in The Trial, a web series on Disney Plus Hotstar which marked her OTT debut. She was seen playing a lawyer and was a perfect fit for the character.