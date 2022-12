and 's daughter Nysa Devgn is an internet sensation. She enjoy huge stardom and she has a large follower base with dedicated fan pages to her name. She often steals headlines with her breathtaking pictures and fashion sense. Many might not know that Nysa also used to handle her mother Kajol's Instagram account. But she has stopped doing it and Kajol has revealed the reason behind it. Also Read - Red Sea Film Festival: Sonam Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor Khan and more doll up to perfection [VIEW PICS]

Kajol said that when she made her debut on social media, Nysa was in-charge of everything, right from selecting pictures to captioning them. She said that the drill went on for one or two months but after that Nysa gave on her saying that she couldn't manage her anymore.

Revealing the reason why Nysa gave up on her captioning skills on Instagram, Kajol said that her daughter had a lot of problems with the captions she used to put. Nysa would complain saying that only the actress can understand her captions.

Kajol even told Nysa that if she does not want, she would not put such captions but Nysa told her that she doesn't want to do it. So now Kajol is the only one who is captioning her pictures now. The actress is currently busy promoting her upcoming film Salaam Venky.

Earlier, Kajol had opened up about her daughter's much-awaited debut in the film industry. She had said that she will support her children in whatever they want to do as long as they are happy and fulfilled.

She had further said that Nysa somebody who will make that decision for herself and she will not push her away or towards it. A few months ago, Nysa had modelled for ace designer Manish Malhotra for his latest collection at the lakme fashion week 2022. Since then, she is being spotted partying and making public appearances at various celebrity events.