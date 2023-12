Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kajol are both very popular actresses. They have worked for decades in the industry and have worked together as well. The two actresses are known to mince no words and speak their hearts out. Their honest statements and expressions often make headlines too. So, a video of Kajol and Kareena Kapoor Khan is going viral online. In it, the two actresses are seen engaging in a conversation. Kajol shuts down Kareena during the same.

Kajol shuts down Kareena Kapoor Khan during a roundtable

A Redditor has shared a video clip of the conversation between Kajol and Kareena Kapoor Khan from a recent roundtable that happened. Kareena recalled Kajol's driving skills during the segment. The Jaane Jaan actress called Kajol the worst driver in the 90s. Kajol did not take it silently and cross-questioned Kareena asking if she ever sat in her car. Kareena added that she has heard a lot of things about the same. It did not stop there, Kajol again asked Kareena if she knew how to drive a car. Kareena went silent on that. Kajol took a jibe at her and said "Anybody who has not walked a mile in my shoes has no right to comment." Kareena graciously agrees with it.

Netizens react to the video of Kajol and Kareena Kapoor Khan

Netizens have reacted to the video of Kajol and Kareena. And despite Kajol's mic drop moment, the actress is getting flak. Well, Kajol is boisterous and very expressive. And netizens have found that annoying. In fact, a lot of people online who watched the roundtable video commented on the post saying that Kajol was the most annoying person on the panel. Those who watched the roundtable also said that Kajol kept interrupting everyone while they were talking. Some also talked about the way Kajol called out Kareena. Check out the comments here:

Apart from Kajol and Kareena, Jaideep Ahlawat, Amruta Subhash, Tillotama Shome, Sidharth Malhotra and Sanya Malhotra were also a part of the roundtable conference.