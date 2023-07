Kajol will be stepping into the world of OTT, through her upcoming web series The Trial - Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhoka. The actress, who has made a mark in the Hindi film industry with her stupendous performances, is ready to take over Disney+Hotstar’s show from July 14. She will be seen slipping into the shoes of a lawyer, Noyonika Sengupta, for the first time. In a recent interview, when Kajol was asked whom would she like to put on trial, the actress took the name of her husband, and actor Ajay Devgan. Also Read - Lust Stories 2 actress Kajol stuns in a sheer black saree; leaves fans mesmerized [View Pics]

Kajol wants to put Ajay Devgan on trial

In an interaction with ETimes, Kajol revealed that not only would she put Ajay Devgan on trial, but her loving husband would also gladly accept all the allegations thrown at him. "I'd put Ajay Devgan on trial and I don't even need to give any reason for it. Being a husband is more than a reason to put him on trial and knowing him he will even accept the charges," she said.

Kajol on being a part of The Trial

Kajol further cited the reason for choosing to be a part of The Trial. For the unversed, The Trial is the Indian adaptation of the American web series The Good Wife, headlined by Julianna Margulies. When she was approached by The Trial's creator Suparn Varma for the role, Kajol wanted to know about the original series first.

The Trial is an Indian adaptation of The Good Wife

According to Kajol, Suparn Varma was very clear that since The Good Wife is a Western show, based in a Western world, the Indian adaptation should not blindly follow the Western concept. Instead, The Trial should align with the sentiments, society, and culture of the Indian audience. “And when you add all of this, does the show lose its zing or does it become too emotional? So all those things had to be taken into consideration and once it was done, I agreed to it,” shared Kajol.

The Trial plot

The Trial - Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhoka revolves around a housewife and former lawyer, who is forced to take up legal responsibilities again for the sake of her family after her husband gets embroiled in a corruption and sex scandal case. Besides Kajol, the web series also stars Jisshu Sengupta, Kubbra Sait, Sheeba Chaddha, and Alyy Khan in important roles.