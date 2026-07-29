Kala Hiran controversy: Delhi HC backs Salman Khan, orders TAKEDOWN of teaser from all platforms with 24 hours

The Delhi HC has ordered the removal of the Kala Hiran teaser for alleged misuse of Salman Khan's identity and referenced his ongoing legal case.

Kala Hiran Controversy: The Delhi High Court has granted interim relief to Salman Khan by ordering the makers of the upcoming film Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legal to remove its teaser and related promotional posts from online platforms. The actor had approached the court, alleging that the film unlawfully used his personality and referenced ongoing legal proceedings connected to him.

Delhi High Court directs Kala Hiran teaser to be removed

In an interim order passed on July 27, Justice Jyoti Singh directed the filmmakers to take down the teaser and all related promotional content within 24 hours. The court also restrained them from uploading, sharing or publicising the teaser across social media, OTT platforms, television or print media until further orders.

The order came in response to Salman Khan’s plea seeking protection of his personality and publicity rights.

What did Delhi HC say?

The High Court observed that the filmmakers appeared to be using Salman Khan’s name, mannerisms and public persona to generate interest in the film without his consent.

According to the court, a celebrity has the right to decide how their identity is commercially used, and no one can exploit those attributes for financial gain without authorisation.

The judge also noted that content published on social media spreads rapidly and has a lasting impact, making any violation of personality rights or reputational harm even more serious.

References to Blackbuck case raised concerns

The court further observed that the teaser appeared to reference incidents and characters linked to the ongoing appeal in the blackbuck poaching case involving Salman Khan. It also allegedly suggested intimidation of witnesses and interference with the investigation.

The court said these references could seriously damage the actor’s reputation and goodwill, which he has built over several decades.

Interim protection granted

While the case is still pending, the court held that the teaser and accompanying posts should be removed without delay. As part of the interim order, the makers have been barred from uploading, hosting, sharing or promoting the teaser or related content on any platform until the matter is heard further. The existing promotional material must also be taken down within 24 hours, in compliance with the court’s directions.

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