Kala Hiran controversy EXPLAINED: Why Salman Khan wants to stop release of film based on Blackbuck case?

Salman Khan's legal team has sent a notice to the makers of Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy, demanding its release be stopped. Here's the controversy surrounding the film's alleged blackbuck case connection.

Salman Khan’s legal team has issued a formal notice to the makers of the upcoming film Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy, asking them to immediately stop its release and remove all promotional material. The film is widely believed to be inspired by Salman’s long-running blackbuck poaching case.

The notice warns the producers and director of further legal action if they fail to comply. The project is being produced by Amit Jani, who has previously worked on films based on controversial real-life incidents, including the murder of tailor Kanhaiya Lal. It is directed by Bharat S Shrinate.

Despite the legal notice, the makers recently unveiled the film’s first-look poster, which shows a mysterious central character against a striking red-and-blue background. They have also announced that the teaser will drop on June 20. According to the team, the film is an action-driven drama inspired by real-life legal battles, presented with an international-style treatment.

Reacting to the notice, producer Amit Jani claimed that the move was an attempt to intimidate the team. In a statement, he said the legal action was meant to pressure people into backing down because of Salman Khan’s massive star power.

So far, neither Salman Khan nor his legal team has responded publicly to Jani’s allegations.

What is the controversy all about?

The controversy revolves around the belief that Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy is based on Salman Khan’s infamous 1998 blackbuck poaching case. In that incident, Salman and some other actors were accused of hunting and killing blackbucks (a protected species) during the shooting of the film Hum Saath Saath Hain in Jodhpur, Rajasthan. Salman has been fighting court cases related to this matter for over 25 years. The makers have not officially confirmed how closely the film follows the real events, but the title “Kala Hiran” (Blackbuck) and the subject matter have led to strong speculation. Salman’s team is now trying to prevent the film from releasing, fearing it may sensationalise or misrepresent the sensitive case.

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