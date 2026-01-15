Kalamkaval OTT Release: When and Where to watch Mammootty’s Malayalam crime mystery thriller?

Kalamkaval OTT Release: The streaming details of Mammotty starrer Malayalam movie is out. Read on for more details.

Kalamkaval OTT Release: Mammootty and Gayathri Arun starrer Malayalam action thriller movie released in theatres on December 5. Now, after over a month of theatrical debut, Kalamkaval is set to make its debut on OTT as well. Yes, the date and OTT platform of the film have arrived. Fans, who haven’t watched the film at big screens or wanting to watch it again, can now stream the film anytime from the comfort Zones of their homes. Guess what, the film is arriving this week. Here are the streaming details.

When and where to watch Kalamkaval online?

Kalamkaval is slated to stream on SonyLIV from January 16. The OTT platform has shared the news on its social media handles with an attached teaser. It wrote, “Experience Mammootty in a crime thriller that digs deeper than the crime itself, Kalamkaval streaming from Jan 16 on Sony LIV.” This Friday, Kalamkaval will be available on the streaming platform.

TRENDING NOW

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony LIV (@sonylivindia)

About Kalamkaval

The movie focuses on the Kerala police investigation in Kottayikonam escalates after small clues related to several disturbing cases are exposed. The case faces strategic obstacles throughout the probe. Kalamkaval stars Mammootty, Gayathri Arun, Vinayakan, Gibin Gopinath, Rajisha Vijayan, Shruti Ramachandran, Malavika Menon, Biju Pappan and Azees Nedumangad in key roles. The film has been directed by Jithin K. Jose and produced by Mammootty. It has a runtime of 2 hours and 17 minutes. Kalamkaval has been made on a budget of R 25 crore. The film has a net collection of Rs 35.75 crore and Rs 80.4 crore worldwide.

Speaking in an interview on the YouTube channel of his production house ahead of the release, Mammootty said that his Vinayakan’s character from 'Kalamkaval' is unlike anything that he has played before even though he played the role of police officer in his career. He also reflected on personal values while praising Vinayakan. The actor added, “Whenever I describe someone’s qualities, I should also think about how these qualities may be lacking in me too.” He stated that the character has a world of its own and remains extremely disciplined. This is the reason he gets powerful roles and portrays them with full depiction. He also addressed the questions about working with young filmmakers. The actor stated that collaborating with them is not a matter of choice or talent, “there is no simply no other way.”

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more