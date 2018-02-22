Kaliyon Ka Chaman girl Meghna Naidu duped; tenants cheat her of rent money, steal her undergarments

Bollywood actress and dancer, Meghna Naidu is grabbing the headlines after her recent Facebook post, in which she has claimed that she got duped of rent and her undergarments. According to Meghna, she lent her Goa home to two people, who posed as a couple. They provided her with fake Aadhar cards for identity verification, but fled without paying her the rent money. The worst bit is that they even took all her belongings, including her undergarments. Also Read - Bikini-clad Cardi B plays Lata Mangeshkar's Kaliyon Ka Chaman song for an announcement and Twitter loses its calm

“So my care taker in goa home rented my apartment to these 2 people who posed as a couple. They told her that they work in New Zealand and that they are from Mumbai. They gave their Aadhar card and driving license as ID which turned out to be FAKE after investigating it. They have disappeared over night without paying the rent and have taken every bit of mine and luis’s clothes shoes bags, small speakers (We had maximum of our stuff here) They didn’t even leave behind our under wear and socks for that matter ( everything they could take away in bags they have taken). We had stored all the stuff under the bed storage and it is all wiped clean (sic),” she wrote.

Meghna further wrote, “My statues and frames have been broken and furniture had been moved around and put in different areas of the home. They changed my lock on the door. The society had to break the lock down before I came to check what all has gone. This doesn’t end here. They have fleeced my care taker for 85k giving her dreams of taking her son to new Zealand for work saying they need the money for paper work. They also have fooled another lady for 40k and another man for his land papers (copy of sale deed) saying they wana get the papers checked by their lawyer. This is all happened in Candolim area. My request to everyone is to please forward this post to all the friends and family who live in GOA or around GOA so they are aware of what has happened to me. And if anyone sees them anywhere in goa please let the cops know. We have to get these people caught. This photo was taken by my caretaker after they checked in in which her daughter is with them. And guess what... that top that lady on the left is wearing is MINE (sic).”



Meghna shot to fame with the music video of Kaliyon Ka Chaman in 2002. The song was an official remix of Lata Mangeshkar's 1981 song Thoda Resham Lagta Hai. She made her Bollywood debut with a B-grade film, Hawas. Later on she went on to do quite a few films down South. On TV, she participated in the first season of Fear Factor:Khatron Ke Khiladi. She was also seen as Benazir in Zee TV's Jodhaa Akbar. She was last seen on the big screen in the Tamil film, Ilamai Oonjal, which released in 2016.