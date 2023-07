Prabhas, Nag Ashwin, Kamal Haasan and Rana Daggubati are in San Diego for the Comic-Con festival for Project K, that is, Kalki 2898 AD. The first glimpse of Kalki 2898 AD was launched at the prestigious Hall H in a grand manner. And since morning, Project K and Kalki 2898 AD is trending everywhere. Now, a clip from the San Diego Comic-Con Festival featuring Nag Ashwin is going viral. At the Comic-Con, Project K director Nag Ashwin boasted about Lord Hanuman in front of Thor, Hulk, Superman and more American superheroes. Also Read - Project K aka Kalki 2898 AD: After back to back VFX heavy films, Prabhas to take a break from special effects?

Nag Ashwin boasts about Lord Hanuman in front of American Superheroes

Well, the West has given us various superheroes be it Marvel's Avengers - Thor, Hulk, etc to DC's superheroes Superman, Batman and more. And they have been loved as much in India as in other parts of the world. However, it's time we introduce our superheroes to the world. And that's what Nag Ashwin is looking forward to and said at the San Diego Comic Con 2023 event. The Kalki 2898 AD (Project K) director was asked about the army of Raiders moving throughout the venue from Project K. And he answered in a way that will leave every Indian feeling proud.

Nag Ashwin talks about bringing Indian mythology and 100 years of cinema, actors and great movies for the first time at Comic-Con. The director says, "Here (in the US) you guys have superheroes, you guys love your superheroes so much" and proceeds to introduce one of the most loved Indian mythological superheroes Lord Hanuman saying, "If you have Superman who can fly into space, we have Hanuman who can eat the sun. If you have Thor or Hulk who can break a building, we have Hanuman who can lift a mountain. I'm very interested for the world to meet India," And while he boasted about Lord Hanuman's power and strength, cheers and whistles being heard in the background. His video is going viral in the entertainment news.

Watch the video of Nag Ashwin's epic response to American superheroes here:



Talking about Project K, the film is releasing on 12 January 2024. It stars Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan in key roles with Kamal Haasan playing the antagonist. There have been speculations about Rana Daggubati being a part of the film as well but it is not yet confirmed. Rana, however, is a part of promotions at the comic-con. Deepika who was also supposed to join the team couldn't, because of the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike. Deepika is a member of SAG-AFTRA.