Kamal Haasan has been busy lately with Comic-Con that happened in San Diego, US. The actor took part in the event and spoke about Prabhas and Nag Ashwin's Kali 2898 AD and threw some light on his character in the film. Besides Kamal Haasan, The film has Amitabh Bachchan Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani in key roles. Kamal spoke to the media in the US about the film and has given insights about how Indian cinema is yet to improve in certain aspects. The actor spoke about what are the things that Indian filmmakers should borrow from Hollywood. Also Read - Amitabh Bachchan at 80 is busier than most young A-listers in Bollywood

When the interview was asked about Comic-Con merchandise and how popular it is in India, Kamal Haasan said, "The merchandise is still not so popular in India and I don't think it is available. I see a lot of varieties in the US, especially in this event, but it is not so popular in our country yet." Also Read - When Amitabh Bachchan made this complain about Deepika Padukone in public and left her speechless [Watch video]

Adding to the same, Kamal said that he always insisted to the producers of his films to have merchandise of the characters of the films, so that it would reach more into the audiences. He said, "I always wanted something like this for our films and the characters. There would be a certain sect in the audience who would want to have something that they love about the cinema or the character. So I hope at least going forward. Producers would come up with something." Also Read - Project K aka Kalki 2898 AD: After back to back VFX heavy films, Prabhas to take a break from special effects?

Trending Now

Also, it is to be noted that the merchandise of Kalki 2898 AD where available in India before the event and they were sold out in nothing less than 10 minutes. With the insights given by Kamal Haasan, let us take a look at some of the Indian films which had merchandise. Shah Rukh Khan's Ra One and Prabhas' Baahubali are the two films which had merchandise sold on a massive level across India. Even the Krish series, Chennai Express, Dabangg, Dhoom and a couple of Rajinikanth's films also had merchandise.

But right now, keeping in mind how Indian cinema is going places, launching merchandise for pan-India films would help the makers take cinema to various corners of the world. Also, it would be a major source of income.