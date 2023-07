Prabhas and Deepika Padukone starrer Kalki 2898 AD has already created hype with its previous title Project K. A few weeks ago makers changed the title to Kalki 2898 AD and also unveiled first look of the lead cast. Following that Nag Ashwin directorial also debuted at San Diego Comic-Con becoming the first Indian film in history to acquire this significant mark. Post this the director has been checking VFX reviews. Looks like Nag Ashwin doesn’t want to risk his big-budget movie after the Adipurush debacle. Also Read - Baahubali couple Prabhas and Anushka Shetty to do a movie together? Here’s what we know [Exclusive]

Priyanka Dutt who is producing the movie shared a picture of Nag Ashwin dedicatedly working on a laptop. She captioned the picture posted on her Instagram story as "teaser vfx reviews". Priyanka Dutt is bankrolling the sci-fi film under the banner of Vyjayanthi Movies. For the unversed, she is married to Nag Aswin and collaboratively works on the project as a producer while her husband is the director. Kalki 2898 AD is ambitious big budget project made at Rs 500 crore and the makers don't want to go wrong in any way.

Nag Ashwin seems to be watching and examining every minute detail very carefully. The director has been studying VFX reviews of the Kalki 2898 AD teaser. To implement improvisation he is scrutinizing and taking feedback from reviews. One of the reasons could be Prabhas who last headlined Adipurush which was a failure at the box office. The actor was highly criticized for his looks and performance apart from the film's story, and dialogues which failed to impress the audience. Among all aspects, the major one that became a target of trolling was the VFX of Om Raut's directorial. Kalki 2898 AD director is working more on VFX and values audience's response.

Kalki 2898 AD, earlier titled Project K, is a science fiction highly visioned extravaganza film. It is headlined by Prabhas and Deepika Padukone. Apart from the two the film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani in pivotal roles. Helmed by Nag Aswin it is produced under the banner of Vyjayanthi Movies celebrating its 50 years in the industry. Kalki 2898 AD is scheduled to release in theaters on 12th January 2024.