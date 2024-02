Kalki 2898 AD is one of the big movies of 2024. Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani and Amitabh Bachchan's film is supposed to come on May 9 in India and abroad. However, Kalki 2898 AD still has some days of shooting left. We heard that Prabhas and Disha Patani shot for a romantic number recently. The two were reportedly in Hyderabad filming for the same. Kalki 2898 AD post production work is also going on in full swing. Some artistes are also dubbing for their parts. But it looks like the team will have a tough time to meet the deadline of May 2024. This is what a latest report suggests... Also Read - Kalki 2898 AD: Here's how makers are ensuring the Prabhas starrer turns out to be the biggest blockbuster of the year

For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp.

Is Kalki 2898 AD moved from its May 2024 date?

Kalki 2898 AD might be moved from May 9, 2024 due to delay in VFX. This has been reported by Telugu 360. It seems the makers do not wish to rush onto things and bring a polished finished product in the market. Nag Ashwin has asked the producers for more time on the film. The film is something Indian cinema has not seen before. Anand Mahindra's team has made futuristic cars for the same. Also Read - Kalki 2898 AD: Prabhas shooting romantic number with Disha Patani? Top 5 exciting updates on Nag Ashwin's pan-India biggie

For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp.

Kalki 2898 AD has recovered its costs already

Kalki 2898 AD has apparently recovered all its money. The movie has been sold for a huge amount in the digital and TV rights. Prabhas' last film Salaar did good business at the box office. Amitabh Bachchan hurt himself in between and hence the shoot got stalled a bit. Prabhas too was injured. Kalki 2898 AD is the second big project of Nag Ashwin after Mahanati. The Keerthy Suresh movie won National Awards too. Also Read - Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi share unseen BTS moments with Ananya Panday and others as Gehraiyaan marks 2 years

Trending Now

In 2023, Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan got postponed due to VFX issues. Kalki 2898 AD was unveiled at the Comic Con in San Diego.