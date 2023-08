Prabhas is gearing up for the release of his upcoming most awaited movie Kalki 2898 AD. The film was earlier titled Project K and is still well known by the same title. The hype of Project K was so high that people with take time to accept the new title Kalki 2898 AD and also to understand that both are not different movies. After the debacle of big budget mythological drama Adipurush Prabhas is set to bounce back with Nag Ashwin's directorial. The film also stars Deepika Padukone and her co-star is full of praise about her. Also Read - OMG 2: After Prabhas and Akshay Kumar, no actor is allowed to play god on screen?

The makers have been dropping major updates one at a time. Unveiling the first look, changing the title, and dropping a short glimpse the makers are increasing the excitement. A couple of weeks ago the first glimpse of Prabhas and Deepika Padukone starrer was unveiled at the San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC). Present at the event were director Nag Ashwin, producer C Aswani Dutt of Vyjayanthi Movies, and the cast Prabhas and Kamal Haasan. Deepika Padukone was absent among other casts including Amitabh Bachchan and Disha Patani. Also Read - Kalki 2898 AD: Nag Ashwin being very careful after Prabhas' Adipurush debacle

While Deepika Padukone was missing from the big event, Prabhas spoke highly about her. The two actors from the South film industry and Bollywood will be sharing the screen for the first time. Earlier to this they didn’t collaborate on any project. When asked about his co-star the Baahubali actor was showering praise and couldn’t stop lauding her. He even called her the biggest superstar and beautiful lady making waves globally. Also Read - Baahubali couple Prabhas and Anushka Shetty to do a movie together? Here’s what we know [Exclusive]

Trending Now

Talking to Screen Rant, Prabhas said “She is the biggest superstar the most beautiful lady.” He further cited her international commercials Louis Vuitton, and TAM ADEX he thinks she is already famous globally. He further added that when she comes to set she is vibrant and he has always loved her. Prabhas expressed that he always wanted to work with DP and this is for the first time he got to work with her.

Director Nag Ashwin was also asked about Deepika Padukone’s casting. To this, he replied she is an important character and they are still yet to see Deepika’s character fully, and over time they will probably understand why they cast her. Kalki 2898 AD is a sci-fi film helmed by Nag Ashwin. The film stars Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani in pivotal roles. The film is produced by South’s renowned production house Vyjayanthi Movies. Kalki 2898 AD is slated to hit theaters on January 12, 2024