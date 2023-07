Telugu cinema has been going places in recent times and thanks to Rajamouli for making it possible for his fellow directors. In recent times, Prabhas starrer and the much-anticipated Kalki 2898 AD Part 1, featuring Prabhas, was launched with great excitement at the San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC). The teaser release has already amassed nearly 20 million views, generating a significant buzz among fans. The film was initially slated for release on January 12, 2024. But now, the filmmakers are considering pushing the release date to May 9. Also Read - Deepika Padukone rejected film with Salman Khan not once but 6 times

This is going to happen only because the production house, Vyjayanthi Movies, and producer Ashwini Dutt have a sentimental attachment to that particular date. Both of his earlier films, Jagadeka Veerudu Atiloka Sundari and Mahanati, the biggest blockbuster hits of all time were released on May 9 and proved to be massive hits. Besides these two, many movies were released on that date. Hence, the idea of releasing Kalki 2898 AD Part 1 on the same date appeals to him. Also Read - When Amitabh Bachchan made this complain about Deepika Padukone in public and left her speechless [Watch video]

However, there is still substantial post-production work to be completed, especially involving intricate VFX. Considering the film's ambitious vision and the trolling that the first look of Prabhas received on the internet, the filmmakers are determined to deliver the best possible experience to the audience. There has been a huge delay in production as Amitabh Bachchan underwent surgery after being injured on the sets of the film. Also Read - Thalapathy Vijay maintains TOP spot beating Shah Rukh Khan, Prabhas and other actors to be the most popular stars in India [Check List]

Trending Now

The visionary project, Kalki 2898 AD, is directed and written by Nag Ashwin, renowned for his work on the critically acclaimed Mahanati. The movie marks a significant milestone as it was announced on Vyjayanthi Movies' 50th anniversary and has been crafted on a staggering budget of Rs 600 crore, making it the most expensive Indian film ever made.

The stellar cast includes Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and a crucial role played by Disha Patani. Shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi, the film boasts music composed by Santhosh Narayanan, cinematography by Djordje Stojiljkovic, and editing by Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao. With such an impressive lineup of talent and resources, fans are eagerly awaiting the grand spectacle of Kalki 2898 AD Part 1.