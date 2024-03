Kalki 2898 AD is one of the biggest movies of 2024. The film stars Prabhas, Disha Patani, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan in lead roles. Today, on the occasion of Mahashivratri 2024, the makers have shown us the avatar of Prabhas as Bhairava. We can see a beefed up Prabhas in a shrug like jacket and man bun. The macho star looks imposing. Yesterday, a picture of Prabhas and Disha Patani from the sets of Kalki 2898 AD in Italy went viral. We could see that she was wrapped in a blanket while he wore a puffer jacket. They were by the seaside. The name Bhairava means Lord Shiva in one of his fierce forms. On the occasion of Mahashivratri, this was a treat for all fans. Also Read - Karan Johar's next production venture put on hold due to Deepika Padukone's pregnancy? Deets here

For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp.

Kalki 2989 AD: Fans react on the look of Prabhas

Kalki 2898 AD fans have reacted on the look of Prabhas. It seems like Nag Ashwin and co have worked on creating different avatars for him in the dystopian action film. In films like Adipurush and Salaar, he had just one look. This would be a welcome change for them. Take a look at the reactions... Also Read - Kalki 2898 AD: Prabhas, Nag Ashwin film on course to release in May 2024; makers end speculation

Aim is clear ???

All the best @nagashwin7 #Prabhas pic.twitter.com/dWIeL3STKl — ? ᴠ ɪ ᴋ ʀ ᴀ ᴍ ? (@muffyvicky) March 8, 2024

Nag Ashwin for the inspiration for Kalki 2898 AD

Nag Ashwin has said that India is full of mythological stories where characters have wondrous superpowers. Kalki 2898 AD draws inspiration from such legendary folklore. It is a dystopian film where the world is taken over by a ruthless army. It seems Disha Patani has a special song in the movie with Prabhas. The title of the movie was unveiled at the Comic Con in San Diego in the US. The film is the most expensive one in film history made on a budget of Rs 600 crores. Also Read - Kalki 2898 AD: Here's when the makers of the Prabhas starrer announce the sequel?