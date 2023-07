Prabhas, affectionately addressed as Darling by his fans, is an actor known for maintaining a low profile. Unlike many stars, he prefers to keep a low profile when it comes to media interactions and public appearances outside of the film circuit. While most celebrities celebrate their film's success with parties and events, Prabhas tends to shy away from such festivities. Also Read - Prabhas’ kind gesture towards Salaar crew is winning Internet, fans call him 'pure soul', 'king'

Also, he is someone who regularly keeps his fans updated via his social media accounts. He hardly posts or shares anything on Instagram and Facebook. Prabhas, mostly, keeps sharing stories on Instagram only when wants to appreciate the team of a film he recently watched and liked. He usually limits his posts to the time of film releases or promotions. He rarely shares constant updates about his personal life. This reserved approach has garnered him a unique image in the industry.

However, on a recent occasion, his fans were concerned when his official Facebook page was hacked on a Thursday evening. Inappropriate content was posted on his page with the caption "Humans Being Unlucky," featuring random viral videos from the internet.

Hello Everyone, My Facebook Page Has Been Hacked. The Team is Sorting this Out. ~ #Prabhas Via Instagram pic.twitter.com/8n1yeABIDT — Hail Prabhas (@HailPrabhas007) July 27, 2023

Upon learning about the suspicious activity, Prabhas' team promptly took action and managed to retrieve control of his official Facebook account. Prabhas currently boasts an impressive following of 24 million on his FB page. Interestingly, the only page he follows on Facebook is that of director SS Rajamouli. This incident brought attention to Prabhas' usually low-key presence on social media and further solidified his image as a private and reserved celebrity.

On the work front, Prabhas is awaiting the release of Salaar which is directed by Prashanth Neel. The film will hit the screens on September 28. Shruti Haasan is playing the leading lady in this film which has Prithviraj Sukumaran as the antagonist. He even has Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD which has Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani in lead roles.