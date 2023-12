The Isarel-Hamas war has left the world shell-shocked. There is a lot of negativity spreading all around because of the same. Many celebrities and big personalities have spoken about this issue and expressed their feelings. It is hard to even understand what the people must be going through. Due to the hatred and the negativity spreading, actress Kalki Koechlin has decided to delete her X account. She took to Instagram and revealed that she deleted her X account because of the overwhelming misinformation and hate speech regarding the Israel-Palestine war that has resulted in the death of 15500 Palestinians and 1500 Israelis in 2023. BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News. Also Read - Made In Heaven 2: Did Sonam Kapoor reject a role in the popular web series?

Kalki deletes her X account

Kalki had to read a lot of misinformation and fake reports about the big war and hence she decided to quit. She revealed on her Instagram account why she took this decision. She shared a screenshot of her deleting the X app and wrote, "Had to do this today. The hate and disinformation, the doom scrolling, the helplessness."

"But what really crossed the line for me, what really made me draw a boundary was the denial or the justification of Palestinian children murdered in the thousands or the denial or glorification of Israeli women being raped, tortured and murdered, I have had enough. Some places that have helped me get more perspective. @btselem @standing.together.english @haaretz (but it's not free) The podcast Disorder #israelpalestine #fundpeacemakers

#defundviolenceinallitsforms #ofcourseoccupationmustend #ofcourseisraelisandpalestiniansneedtolive #findabetterway, "she added.

Take a look at Kalki's Instagram post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kalki (@kalkikanmani)

Fans ask Kalki to check her facts

However, fans picked out a fact that Kalki has said about women being raped. Social media users have slammed her for giving out the wrong information about rapes. One of the users wrote, "There was no women raped. Plz review the information you spread."

Another social media user wrote, "Get your facts rights, there were no women raped. Can't believe people don't see the actual genocide that is happening in broad daylight and still supporting the oppressors. #freepalestine."

A look at Kalki Koechlin's video from an award function

Kalki Koechlin has deactivated her account but it will still be visible as it takes 30 days for the account to get deleted.