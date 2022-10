has proved her mettle in films such as , Margarita with a Straw, and many more. In her new interview, the actress has spoken about being typecast in the industry because of her skin colour.

She revealed that though it is being said that it is a great phase for all the actors across age, Kalki said that the discrimination over an actor's complexion is still prevalent in the film industry. "I have had a director say to me, ‘I think you will completely ace this role because you play a psychotic in it’. That’s the kind of perception people have of me, and I feel quite frustrated. Obviously because of the colour of my skin, I can only play these upper-class characters,” she told Hindustan Times.

Kalki is also aware of the fact that she is not the only one who is suffering from this practice. She said that many actors with dusky complexion are also getting typecast and given roles of a maid. She feels that everyone is being put into boxes and she is waiting for the right role to come her way which will challenge her as an actor.

Born in Pondicherry to French parents, Koechlin, who spent a significant part of her childhood in Auroville and studied drama and theatre at Goldsmiths, University of London, will soon be seen in Pushan Kripalani's Goldfish that will have its World Premiere at the 27th .

The National-award winning actor feels that while OTT has ascertained much employment and a chance for talent to shine, good content, whether it be in film or OTT is still hard to come by. "If I have anything to crib about, it is that there is too much content to read, and since I always insist on reading the entire thing not just a synopsis, it can get exhausting when the content is not great," she said.

(With IANS Inputs)