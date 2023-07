Kalki Koechlin has always been unapologetic about her candid confessions, and she is one of those actresses who speaks without any filter. Time and again, she has proven to be the diva in her life and gives a damn about judgements, but it took time. Kalki, who has come a long way in her journey, got candid with the media portal, where she spoke about sex, drugs, pay parity, and more, and how she faced a morally loose white girl phenomenon in her group in the industry. Also Read - Made In Heaven 2: Kalki Koechlin is ‘thrilled and excited’ as makers drop season 1 recap

Watch the video of Kalki Koechlin talking about having a sex toy to dating an actor and how she used to always get asked about drugs and more.

"When I am having a sex life, with boys, they just have no ethics in the bedroom; they should learn to go down on the girl, cumming in 2 seconds and not even thinking of whether she is cumming or not; these are the things I was thinking, "What is this?" It was shameful to talk about masturbation and things like that, and then I saw how people talked about sex in abroad and I felt like, "Oh yaa, let's just invest in a sex toy," My favourite sex toy is a German brand and the name is LELO."

Kalki spoke about dating an actor and how she realised pay parity after seeing him pay for his second film.

At one point, I was dating this actor, and my career had been going on for a while, and his was the new who got the paycheck for his second film that I got almost after 10 years, and I was like, Why am I not getting paid so much?

Kalki was often asked about drugs in Bollywood.

I used to always get asked about drugs because of I was the only white girl in my group; it was like a morally loose white girl phenomenon, right? She even revealed how, due to being white, she was asked to come closer by a woman only to check her wrinkles. Kalki is right now a mother of a baby girl who will turn 4 and is doing exceptionally well in her career. She will be next seen in Made in Heaven 2.