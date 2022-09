Self-proclaimed film critic Kamaal R Khan was recently arrested the Mumbai Police over his controversial tweets on and in 2020. He has now been arrested for the second time in a week in a 2021 molestation case filed against him by a fitness trainer. The woman has alleged that KRK spiked her drink, flashed his genitals and demanded sexual favours from her in exchange for a role in movies. Also Read - Kamaal R Khan arrested by Mumbai police for controversial tweets from 2020; netizens explode in meme fest

On Saturday, the Versova Police took KRK into the custody on molestation charges. The fitness trainer had approached police in mid-2021 while the incident had taken place in 2019. She said that she was terrified of KRK's connections in the industry, therefore, she didn't approach the police soon after the incident.

According to TOI, the fitness trainer in her complaint mentioned that she had met KRK at a house party where he had promised her a role in a film. They exchanged numbers and KRK began sending sexually explicit messages to her. In January 2019, KRK had invited her to his home to celebrate his birthday, however, she couldn't make it. She then went on to meet him on a later date.

She stated that KRK invited her to a room on the upper floor and offered her alcohol. But she refused it. Later, she agreed to have orange juice. She complained that KRK spiker her drink, started touching her inappropriately and also flashed his genitals at her. However, she managed to flee from the spot.

The Versova Police have booked KRK under IPC section 354 (A) and 509. He was detained by the Malad Police at Mumbai's international airport on August 29. He was arrested and produced before a magistrate court which sent him to judicial custody, which was later taken by the Versova Police.