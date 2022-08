Self-proclaimed critic Kamaal R Khan always makes it to the headlines for the controversial tweets he makes against Bollywood stars. Known as KRK he does film reviews and majorly bashes Bollywood celebrities. And he has always courted controversies for the same. As per the latest updates, KRK has now been arrested by Mumbai Police due to his controversial tweets made in 2020. As per reports, he was detained at Mumbai airport and was questioned. He was then arrested by the police. A complaint was filed against him by Yuva Sena member Rahul Kanal. Also Read - KRK trolls Taapsee Pannu and Anurag Kashyap after they tell people to boycott their film Dobaaraa [Read Tweet]

KRK suffers an arrest at Mumbai airport

As per the reports, the tweets in question here are from 2020. Reportedly, Kamaal R Khan had made tweets about and . Over his derogatory tweets, he has been reportedly arrested under Sections 153A, 294, 500, 501, 505, 67, 98 of the IPC. As soon as the news of his arrest made it to the headlines, netizens exploded in a meme fest. A lot of people are sharing memes and cracking jokes over his arrest. Check out the tweets below:

Entire Bollywood will bd happy — Muaviya معاویہ (@imMuaviya) August 30, 2022

KRK received backlash for a tweet on Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma

It was just yesterday that Kamaal R Khan was bashed on social media. He has spoken about Virat Kohli's depression. In a digusting tweet, KRK had blamed for cricketer's depression. His tweet read, "Virat Kohli is the first cricketer in India who is having problem of depression. Ye hai result ek heroine se shaadi karne ka. She must have put in his head that he is having depression problem." Later, he had to delete this tweet but netizens did not hold back from slamming him for making such a post.