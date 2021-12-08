Jacqueline Fernandez has been in the news for the past few days for her connection with the conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. It was reported that the actress might be arrested soon in a Rs. 200 crore money laundering case and ED (Enforcement Directorate) has summoned her for questioning. Reportedly, even Nora Fatehi has been summoned for the same. It is said that Sukesh gave expensive gifts to Jacqueline and Nora. A few days ago, Jacqueline’s pictures with Sukesh had gone viral on social media, and now, Kamaal R Khan has shared those pictures and he is calling Jacqueline a ‘gold digger’ in his tweet. Also Read - When Sajid Khan called Jacqueline Fernandez nagging and opened up about their break up

In a tweet, he shared the pictures and wrote, "Ye Iss Baat Ka proof hai Ki Paise Main Kitni power Hoti hai. I am right madam Ji @Asli_Jacqueline ! (This is proof that money has a lot of power. I am right Jacqueline)."

Ye Iss Baat Ka proof hai Ki Paise Main Kitni power Hoti hai. I am right madam Ji @Asli_Jacqueline! pic.twitter.com/u6VA7Paxdy — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) December 8, 2021

KRK also tweeted, "हैरानी इस बात की है कि अब तक #ED ने उन हेरोईनों को गिरफ़्तार नहीं किया, जो सुकेश चन्द्रशेखर की राज़दार हैं! कोई तो बहुत ताकतवर आदमी उनको बचा रहा है! नहीं तो अब तक तो जेल में होती! (Surprisingly, so far #ED has not arrested the heroines who are the secret keepers of Sukesh Chandrashekhar! Some very powerful man is saving them! Otherwise he would have been in jail by now!)

हैरानी इस बात की है कि अब तक #ED ने उन हेरोईनों को गिरफ़्तार नहीं किया, जो सुकेश चन्द्रशेखर की राज़दार हैं! कोई तो बहुत ताकतवर आदमी उनको बचा रहा है! नहीं तो अब तक तो जेल में होती! — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) December 8, 2021

He further called Jacqueline a ‘gold digger’. KRK wrote, “Ab Waqt Aa Gaya Hai Asleel #JacquelineFernandez Ka review Karne Ka. How did she got so many films without knowing acting? How big Gold digger she is? Etc. Etc.”

Ab Waqt Aa Gaya Hai Asleel #JacquelineFernandez Ka review Karne Ka. How did she got so many films without knowing acting? How big Gold digger she is? Etc. Etc. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) December 8, 2021

When a Twitter user slammed him for commenting a statement like this on a woman, Khan replied, “Matlab Aap Karain Toh Ras Leela. Aur Hum Bata Bhi Dain Toh Character Dheela?”

Matlab Aap Karain Toh Ras Leela. Aur Hum Bata Bhi Dain Toh Character Dheela? https://t.co/3asXQtTJuu — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) December 8, 2021

Jacqueline was supposed to fly to Riyadh with Salman Khan for the Da-Bangg Tour. But, it looks like due to this controversy she won’t be able to be a part of the tour.