Kamaal R Khan takes a dig at Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan; writes, 'Ab Akki ka Deshbhakti ka bhoot SRK par bhi chadha hai'

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham starrer Pathaan is slated to release on 25th January 2023. Kamaal R Khan predicts that the film will be a disaster.