Yesterday (2nd March), starrer Pathaan was officially announced, and the superstar revealed that the movie will release on 25th January 2023. Fans of SRK are super excited about the movie. Directed by , Pathaan also stars and , and both the actors introduced SRK's character in the announcement video. While everyone is expecting that the film will take box office by storm, Kamaal R Khan has predicted that it will be a disaster. Not, just that he has taken a dig at SRK and the film.

KRK tweeted, "Ab #Akki Ka Deshbhakti Ka Bhoot #SRK par Bhi Chadha hai. So now he is going to save the country. Lol! Are you people joking? If SRK wants to save the country, then he should go on border to fight with Chinese military instead of giving fake gyaan in the theatre. #Pathaan."

When one of the SRK's fans said that the film will collect 300 crores in 5 days, KRK replied and wrote, "Last 9 years Se #SRK Ke Bhakts Yahi Kahte Aa Rahe hain. Aur SRK Ek Ke Baad Ek disaster Deta Jaa Raha Hai. Iss Baar Bhi Kuch Alag Nahi Hoga. Ek Aur Dabba #Pathan is on the way."

He further shared a prediction and wrote, “Prediction 62- #Pathan will be a sure shot disaster. It will be much bigger flop than #TOH. If it won’t be a disaster, then I will stop reviewing films.”

Pathaan is an action thriller, and Shah Rukh Khan will be seen playing an agent in the film. Reportedly, will be seen in a cameo in the movie, and he will portray his character of Tiger in it.