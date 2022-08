The boycott wave has become a huge source of worry for Bollywood producers. Both the August releases, Raksha Bandhan and Laal Singh Chaddha are facing negative publicity on social media. Another movie that is coming is and 's Dobaaraa. It is a much delayed project. One should note that Taapsee Pannu has not had a great run at the box office. The two gave an interview to Siddharth Kannan where they said they too wanted their films to be boycotted. Anurag Kashyap said that he wants #BoycottKashyap to trend on Twitter. Taapsee Pannu also said that she wants Dobaaraa to trend like that. Also Read - Taapsee Pannu to Kareena Kapoor Khan; celebs who insulted the paparazzi and indulged in heated arguments with them

Taapsee Pannu was quoted as saying, "Please everyone boycott our film Dobaaraa. Agar Aamir Khan aur boycott ho sakte hain (If actors like Aamir Khan and Akshay Kumar are getting boycotted) then I also want to be in that league. What is this?" Now, Kamaal R Khan has trolled both of them on social media. He tweeted, "Arey Aap Dono Ki Itni Aukaat Kahan, Ki Koi Apna Ek Tweet waste Karega, Aap Logon Ke Liye. Boycott Unka Hota Hai Jinki Koi value Hoti hai. #Anuragkashyap #TaapseePannu!"

Arey Aap Dono Ki Itni Aukaat Kahan, Ki Koi Apna Ek Tweet waste Karega, Aap Logon Ke Liye. Boycott Unka Hota Hai Jinki Koi value Hoti hai. #Anuragkashyap #TaapseePannu! pic.twitter.com/XjLrN63wBD — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) August 9, 2022

Kamaal R Khan has been rather scathing in his opinions about Bollywood of late. The self-proclaimed film critic has said that Raksha Bandhan stands a much better chance at becoming a hit than Laal Singh Chaddha. He said that people have identified with the Indian cultural ethos of the movie. Dobaaraa is a mystery crime film made by Anurag Kashyap. The producer is . Taapsee Pannu has had a bad run at the box office of late. Her last hit was Thappad. She has bagged Dunki with .