Self-proclaimed film critic Kamaal R Khan aka KRK was recently arrested for his controversial tweets on Bollywood celebs, followed by his second arrest in a molestation case filed by a fitness trainer. Amid the chaos, KRK's son Faisal Kamaal has reached out to , and Devendra Fadnavis to save his father's life.

Tweeting from KRK's Twitter account, Faisal alleged that there is some kind of conspiracy going on against his father and people are apparently torturing to kill him in Mumbai. He said that he is just 23 years old and currently staying in London.

He mentioned that he is unable to help his father and tagged Abhishek, Riteish and Fadnavis' Twitter accounts to help him save his father's life. He added that he and his sister will die without their father. He also requested people to support KRK in the controversy and tweeted, "We don't want him to die like ."

I am KRK’ son Faisal Kamaal. Some people are torturing to kill my father in Mumbai. I am just 23years old living in London. I don’t know how to help my father. I request @juniorbachchan @Riteishd and @Dev_Fadnavis ji to save my father’s life. Me n my sister will die without him. — Kamal Rashid Kumar (@kamaalrkhan) September 8, 2022

KRK was arrested on August 29 over his controversial tweets on and in 2020. Within the same week, he was arrested again after a fitness trainer filed a complaint against him for spiking her drink, touching her inapproriately, flashing his genitals and attempt to have sex with her. The complaint was made in 2021 and the incident had taken place in 2019.

The former actor has now been granted bail in both the cases and he walked out of the Thane prison on September 8. His son tweeted after his father was granted bail by the court on executing Personal Bond of Rs 15,000 with a surety or cash security of equal amount. KRK is now supposed to mark his attendance in concerned police station on second and fourth Monday between 10 and 11 am until filing of charge-sheet or for 60 days, whichever is less.