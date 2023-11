Kamal Hassan is making his fans go berserk after the announcement of his next film, Thug Life, along with Mani Ratnam. The legendary actor took to his Instagram and shared the first glimpse of him, and the fans are hailing the actor-director duo. The moment Kamal Hassan shared the look of his next Thug Life, his fans declared it a blockbuster and are calling them a magical combo. Kamal Hassan will be working with the ace director Mani Ratnam all over again, and this director actor coming is definitely a dream duo for their fans. Also Read - Bigg Boss Tamil 7: Pradeep Antony fans blast Kamal Haasan; troll him for comments on women's safety by digging out old clips from movies

Kamal Hassan's fierce look covered up like a goon in Thug Life is enticing, and it will leave you gripped. Fans are expressing their excitement to watch the film. Also Read - Indian 2 An Intro: Kamal Haasan is back as the vigilante Hindustani; Anirudh Ravichander sets the tone with a peppy track

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan)

Never seen such stuff in Kollywood, this is why we are rooting for the legends, if they join hands together they will come up with some bangers ??#ThugLife #KamalHaasanpic.twitter.com/csiP2DQTQ4 — Sarwan KP (@sarwankp_offl) November 6, 2023

#Thuglife #ManiRatnam-#KamalHaasan gangster saga with a #Nayagan feel looks solid & impressive.

How did you like @ikamalhaasan transformation from Velu Naicker to

now Ranga Raaya Sakthivel Naayakan? pic.twitter.com/O1VInQQeM2 — Sreedhar Pillai (@sri50) November 6, 2023

This gonna be Ulaganayagan's Biggest Gangster Commercial Entertainer in his career.#ThugLife#KamalHaasan pic.twitter.com/LHkMxBY0F1 — Spread Kamalism !!! (@SpreadKamalism) November 6, 2023

The first glimpse of Kamal Haasan in a raw and rustic actor avatar is making many call it the biggest gangster blockbuster film ever. Thug Life first look wins hearts, and this is the best birthday gift for the actor from his fans. Kamal Haasan will be celebrating his 68th birthday tomorrow, and the kind of cinema he is doing even now is only proof that age is just a number for the superstar. Kamal Haasan will also be seen in a super villain avatar in Prabhas and Deepika Padukone starrer Kalki 2898 AD. Also Read - Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan calls Kamal Haasan a 'true inspiration', recalls meeting with Rajinikanth and Thalapathy Vijay

Trending Now

Stay tuned for more entertainment news.