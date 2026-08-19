Kangana EXCLUSIVE: Actress reveals how Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata changed her view on health workers, 'Deeper sense of gratitude'

Kangana Ranaut reveals how 'Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata' changed her perspective on doctors and nurses, calling their courage and emotional strength deeply inspiring.

Actress turned politician Kangana Ranaut's recent movie Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata is now exclusively streaming on Zee5. In a recent conversation with BollywoodLife.com, Kangana shared how the film changed her perspective on hospitals and healthcare workers. She also talked about how she prepared for her role in the movie.

When asked if working on Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata has changed the way she looks at hospitals or healthcare workers in your everyday life, Kangana said, "Before this film, like most people, I think I took a lot of what healthcare workers do for granted. We go to a hospital, meet a doctor or a nurse, and think of it as part of a normal routine. But when you understand what these people can be required to do in a crisis, your perspective changes completely."

She continued, "A hospital is supposed to be a place where people come to feel safe, and during the 26/11 attacks, even that sense of safety was taken away. Yet the doctors, nurses and hospital staff continued to care for patients. Now whenever I see a nurse or a doctor, I have a much deeper sense of gratitude. You realise that their job requires not just professional skill but an incredible amount of emotional strength."

Kangana was also asked about how she prepped for the role of a healthcare worker and if she met or spoke to any such professionals whose stories changed her view on what bravery looks like. To that, the actress said, "Listening to the experiences of healthcare professionals was very important because it takes the story away from the idea of a conventional hero. These people were not trained soldiers; they were nurses, doctors, and hospital staff who found themselves in a terrifying situation and still chose to protect their patients. These stories, in particular, stayed with me because of how instinctively they responded. The nurses was responsible for women who were pregnant and extremely vulnerable, and instead of thinking about their own safety, they thought about the patients. It made me realise that bravery is often a decision you make in a moment when you don't have the luxury of thinking too much. You simply see someone who needs help, and you step forward."

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