We all know that Kangana Ranaut and Karan Johar don’t share a great rapport with each other. It all started when Kangana came on Koffee With Karan and called the filmmaker a ‘movie mafia’ and a ‘flag bearer of nepotism’. Many times Kangana has spoken badly about Karan and while earlier the filmmaker used to comment on it, he has now stopped giving any reaction to what the actress says. However, it is once again going to be Kangana vs Karan, and this time it’s a box office clash. Kangana’s Tejas will be clashing with Karan’s production venture with Mr. & Mrs. Mahi. Also Read - Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif wedding: Is this the REAL reason why Alia Bhatt gave the shaadi a miss?

Yesterday, Kangana took to Instagram to make an announced about the release date of Tejas. She posted, “Bringing to you the inspiring story of a woman who chose to rule the skies. An ode to the Indian Air Force, #Tejas releasing in a cinema near you on Dussehra, 5th October 2022 ✈️ #ArmedForcesFlagDay @sarveshmewara @ronnie.screwvala @nonabains @rsvpmovies.” Also Read - Janhvi Kapoor is a perfect combination of beauty, grace and elegance in this pink floral lehenga –view pics

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kangana Thalaivii (@kanganaranaut)

Well, just after two days, on 7th October 2022, Karan’s Mr. & Mrs. Mahi starring Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor will hit the big screens. While making an announcement about it, Karan had tweeted, “1 dream, chased by 2 hearts. Presenting #MrAndMrsMahi, directed by #SharanSharma, back with another heart-warming story to tell! Starring @RajkummarRao & #JanhviKapoor, a partnership to look forward to. See you on the field a.k.a the cinemas on 7th October, 2022.” Also Read - Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal wedding: Kangana Ranaut pens an appreciative note for the couple on breaking gender stereotypes but it has a TWIST

1 dream, chased by 2 hearts. Presenting #MrAndMrsMahi, directed by #SharanSharma, back with another heart-warming story to tell! Starring @RajkummarRao & #JanhviKapoor, a partnership to look forward to. See you on the field a.k.a the cinemas on 7th October, 2022. pic.twitter.com/Psu946HC0R — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) November 22, 2021

Tejas and Mr. & Mrs. Mahi won’t release on the same day, but it will be clashing during the same weekend. Well, we wonder what Karan and Kangana have to say about this box office clash. Also, it will be interesting to see if the clash will happen or it will be averted.

Meanwhile, this will also be Rajkummar Rao vs Kangana Ranaut. The two actors have earlier starred together in movies like Queen and Judgementall Hai Kya.