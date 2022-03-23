From being known for her 2014 film Queen to becoming the OG controversy Queen, has definitely come a long way. She has courted some of the biggest controversies in the industry more than she delivered hit films in her career. So without much ado, let's take a look at her controversies that will stay forever with us. Also Read - Lock Upp: Babita Phogat REACTS to Kangana Ranaut’s opinion about her [Exclusive]

The Silly Ex



In 2016, Kangana had claimed that Hrithik and she were in were in a relationship when they were shooting . Hrithik had denied her claims. They gave multiple interviews to prove their side of the story.

The Flagbearer of Nepotism

As a guest on Koffee with Kaeran, Kangana had said that Karan is the ‘flagbearer of nepotism’. It had sparked a huge debate on nepotism and still continues to haunt the star kids and filmmakers.

Bollywood's Drug Test

In a tweet, Kangana had alleged that nearly all of Bollywood is involved in drug abuse. “I specifically mentioned most high profile parties and inner circle of hugely successful stars, I have no doubt that people like you have never been invited to those parties cos these drugs are expensive, 99 per cent superstars have been exposed to hard drugs and I guarantee this,” read her tweet.

Mumbai is PoK

In 2020, Kangana had said that she feared the Mumbai police more than the movie mafia and likened the Maharashtra capital to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Twitter ban

In May 2021, Kangana's Twitter account was ‘permanently suspended for repeated violation of Twitter rules’, a company spokesperson had said. The move came after she had urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to show his “Virat Roop” from the “early 2000s” to “tame” Mamta Banerjee in Bengal.

Farmers - The Terrorists

During the farmers’ protests over the three farm laws passed by the Union government, singer had questioned the lack of media coverage of the issue. Responding to her tweet, Kangana had said that the protestors were not farmers, but “terrorists who are trying to divide” the country.

India's Independence was 'Bheek'

Kangana faced the wrath of Indians after she said that the freedom that India attained in 1947 was given to the nation as a 'bheek (handout)' by the British. Angry netizens slammed the actress right, left and centre.

Media Ban

The Entertainment Journalists’ Guild of India had announced that they would ban Kanagana Ranaut from all media coverage till the time she apologises for her spat with a reporter during a press conference for Judgemental Hai Kya.