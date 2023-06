Has Kangana Ranaut not yet moved on from her alleged love affair with Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan? Well, netizens feel so, and this latest video of Nawazuddin Siddiqui has irked the people with this latest video of him where he is seen taking a dig at the Fighter star. The film is produced by the Emergency actress. Kangana Ranaut has felt a certain section of people are mighty upset with her dig at the Krrish actor and are asking her to move on. In the video, you can see Nawazuddin sitting on a chair and showing his pictures with all the Bollywood biggies for his rishta as he plays Sheru in the film, and then pictures are there with Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, and he mentions that Hrithik was away somewhere and so he doesn't have the photo with him. Also Read - After slamming Adipurush, Sunil Lahri pins high hopes on Kangana Ranaut as Sita in Sita: The Incarnation

Watch the video where Kangana Ranaut has irked the netizens by taking unnecessary digs at Hrithik Roshan through Nawazuddin Siddiqui with her production film Tiku Weds Sheru.

While Hrithik fans want Kangana to stop using his name at every point and many are claiming that she is trying to grab attention by using the controversies of her life, as in the earlier video, she was seen taking a dig at BMC, talking about how her office was demolished with the permission of the Maharashtra State Government, claiming that she built her office in illegal construction. Well, we wonder how much her produced film Tiku Weds Sheru will bring audiences to the theatres, as it is an unpredictable time in the cinemas.

Kangana will be seen next in The Emergency, where she plays the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, and she has also grabbed a significant role in the South Indian film Chandramukhi 2. Kangana has been waiting to witness a box office hit, and we wonder if she will manage to have a hit with these films.