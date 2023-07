Kangana Ranaut is called an unhappy and jealous woman by many netizens after she has been continuously slamming and attacking Karan Johar,Alia Bhatt, and Ranbir Kapoor. After targeting them on a personal level and making some nasty remarks, from claiming Ranbir is trying to have a relationship with her to calling their marriage fake and the arrival of baby Raha just for movie promotion, all this is Kangana’s truth. And now she is attacking Karan Johar over Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani being a hit and is sharing the filmmaker's old video where he is seen talking about how he can mix his hits and flops in an interview among all the other directors sitting along. Also Read - YouTuber replaces Kangana Ranaut, Hrithik Roshan in Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling's Barbie trailer [Watch]

Kangana Ranaut is calling Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani's hit a manipulative act and calling it a foul over slamming Karan Johar for everything and even his existence. And this latest act by Kangana is making her look extremely small, and many are asking her to stop, let go of the past, and move on. Well, some are asking her to get well soon. Kangana Ranaut is also getting advice from a few fans who are worried about her mental state and are asking her to be brave enough to accept someone's victory and her defeat sometimes. While slamming Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, the actress once again blew the trumpet of her film Manikarnika.

Watch the video of Karan Johar talking about manipulating success at the box office shared by Kangana Ranaut on her Instagram.

Kangana Ranaut and Karan Johar's fight started on his Koffee couch almost 6 years ago, and everyone has moved on from it except Kangana. We hope one day she lets go of all negativity and only focuses on her work, which will definitely flourish.