Kangana Ranaut is supporting same-sex marriage. Well, that's what her latest statements hint at. The Indian judicial system is yet to decide upon the legalisation of same-sex marriage. The case is being heard for the same and a lot of people have extended their support to the LGBTQ community including Apruva Asrani, Hansal Mehta, Vir Das and more have extended their support for the legalisation of same-sex marriage. And during a media interaction, Kangana also shared her views on the same. Apurva Asrani, who has been openly supporting same-sex marriage has thanked the actress for her liberal views. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut pens her thoughts on gender neutrality; says, 'Whatever your sexual preferences are they must remain in your bed only'

Kangana Ranaut shares her take on same-sex marriage

Kangana Ranaut is fiercely opinionated. And she does not mince her words when sharing her thoughts. Recently, Kangana was asked about same-sex marriage and she said that if two individuals' hearts come together and what does their preference matter for anyone? Her views have surprised and also impressed a lot of people. Well, she had tweeted out about same-sex marriage. The actress had said that what you do in the world forms one's identity and not what one does in bed. The actress, however, had added that whatever one's preferences were, they should be private and not flaunted like medals. Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kangana Ranaut and more Bollywood celebs known for to have a bad temper

She added 'Most importantly' to not roam around with a knife to cut the throat of people who don't agree with their gender. She adds that one's gender is not one's identity. Kangana's views have been trending in the entertainment news every day. Also Read - Jubilee star Wamiqa Gabbi reveals all about the casting process; names one Kangana Ranaut film that she would love to do [EXCLUSIVE]

Apurva Asrani reacts to Kangana Ranaut's statement

Filmmkar Apurva Asrani who has been in a relationship with Kadamboor Neeraj has been watching the hearing of same-sex marriage. He is one of those who have been very vocal about the legalisation of same-sex marriage. Apruva reacted to Kangana's statement. He retweeted the video of Kangana and thanked her saying that most movie stars have been shy of openly supporting same-sex marriage. 'From one Queen to another, Thankyou,' he wrote. Check out his tweet here:

A person 'cancelled' by the 'liberal' media has no right to an opinion right? Even if her statement is humane, brave & timely all at once? Kangana Ranaut speaks for #marriageequality. Something that most movie stars have been shy of doing. From one Queen to another, Thankyou ?️‍? https://t.co/dxE8TjmaYm — Apurva (@Apurvasrani) May 1, 2023

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut has Emergency which stars , and more. She is serving not just as an actor but also director. Kangana will essay on the role of late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. She recently wrapped Chandramukhi 2.