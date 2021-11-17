has been facing the wrath of Indian citizens ever since she made a controversial statement on India's Independence in 1947. She said that the freedom that India attained in 1947 was given to the nation as a handout by the British as 'alms'. While Kangana continues to receive brickbats across sections for her 'bheekh' remark, a 91-year-old freedom fighter Lilaba Chitale has now urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take action against the actress. Also Read - Netizens hail Rakhi Sawant as 'National Crush' after she calls Kangana Ranaut 'desh ki gaddar' over her 'bheek' remark

Strongly terming Kangana's statement as an act of treason, Lilabai said in Marathi, "My name is Leela Chitale. I'm 91 years old. A while ago, I saw news being repeatedly broadcast that a woman named Kangana Ranaut said that country got freedom in 'bheekh'. The woman has also received Presidential Medal. After watching that, it made me feel uneasy and felt extremely angry about it. When I was 12, I went to jail for a day because Gandhiji had told us to boycott English education."

She further added, "People like us who toiled for it, the sacrifice of the people we saw, we experienced, this woman says this country got freedom in alms, I became very angry. I condemn this statement. I request to our respected Prime Minister to announce that you've given her some wisdom. I'm not asking you to jail her but she should be made to understand. Respected Prime Minister should tell the country, this is called 'treason.' If the youth is told that we got freedom in alms, what will they think about it? what's the future of that country? So not to let this thinking spread, action should be taken against her."

Watch the video here:

Kangana was speaking at a media summit when she gave the controversial statement saying that "India got true freedom only in 2014". Several politicians have demanded an apology from her and also made an appeal to revoke her recently conferred Padma Shri award, saying that her statement insults the sacrifice of all those freedom fighters who laid down their lives for the nation. She defended herself and said that she will return her Padma Shri if proven wrong.