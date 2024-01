Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has been grabbing eyeballs after her recent pictures with EaseMyTrip founder Nishant Pitti from Ayodhya went viral on social media. The two were seen posing together during the Ram Mandir consecration. As per rumours, both Kangana and Nishant are dating each other and their alleged relationship is making news. For all the latest Bigg Boss 17, TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut sparks dating rumours with EaseMyTrip founder Nishant Pitti sparks after their pictures go viral from Ayodhya Ram Mandir

On Wednesday, Kangana reacted to her dating rumours with a news article about the same and requested the media to not embarrass her by linking her name with a new man every day. She even clarified that Nishant Pitti is a happily married man. Kangana took to her Instagram stories and wrote, 'My humble request to the media, please don't spread misinformation, Nishant Pitti is happily married and I am dating someone else. Wait for the right time. Please don't embarrass us, it is not nice to link a young woman to a new man every day just because they clicked pictures together. Please don't do this.' Also Read - Emergency: Kangana Ranaut's film on Indira Gandhi finally gets a release date; to clash with Kartik Aaryan's This movie at BO

Have a look at Kangana Ranaut's insta story

Kangana even revealed that she is dating someone else and she would share more details at the right time. She even attached a screenshot of a news article about her and Nishant on her Instagram story.

Well, earlier Kangana was spotted with a mystery man outside a salon in Mumbai and once again there were speculations that the actress is dating someone. Kangana walked hand-in-hand with him as paps clicked them. She took to her Instagram story and wrote, 'I am getting a lot of calls and messages about the mystery man I often hangout with outside a salon." She added, "Whole filmy/Bollywood media is salivating and coming up with all kinds if erotic fantasies, well a man and a woman walking together on a street can be many possibilities, not just sexual, they can be colleagues, siblings, work friends and at times, simply a wonderful courteous hairstylist with a friendly client of many years.'

On the work front, Kangana will be seen in Emergency, wherein she will play the role of late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The film will be released in June 2024.