Kangana Ranaut breaks silence on Dhaakad failure: 'I see lots of curated negativity but... it's not over yet'

starrer Dhaakad turned out to be her biggest flop of all time in the Hindi film industry. The movie barely crossed Rs 3 crore mark at the box office, because of which, it didn't even find buyers on OTT and satellite rights. However, Dhaakad's failure hasn't broken her spirit. Kangana claimed that she has blockbuster films lined up for 2022 and said it's not over yet while addressing the negative feedback. Also Read - Sacred Games actor Kubbra Sait recalls being s*xually abused for 2.5 years by a family friend at 17; the ordeal will leave you shaken

"2019 I have Manikarnika 160 crore ka supehit film. 2020 was Covid year, 2021 I have biggest film of my career, Thalaivii, which came on OTT and was huge success. I see lots of curated negativity but 2022 is the year of blockbuster Lock Upp and it’s not over yet. I have great hopes with it," Kangana wrote while sharing a few screenshots of headlines that hailed her as 'the box office queen of India.' Also Read - Kangana Ranaut, Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and more: Dirty secrets of Bollywood stars revealed; from drug addiction, virginity status and more

This is first time that Kangana has indirectly talked about negative response post Dhaakad failure. A few days ago, she had posted a video of doing recee for her upcoming film Emergency, based on late PM Indira Gandhi's life, which she will be directing herself. She was brutally trolled by netizens after Dhaakad debacle saying that "one more flop is on the way."

For the uninitiated, Dhaakad was released in 2100 screens across the country. It was made on a budget of nearly Rs 100 crore. The producers have incurred severe losses. The advance booking remained dull in major cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai, Pune, Kolkata, Kochi, Chandigarh and Ahmedabad. Even the cinema halls were left empty, which forced theatre owners to replaced Dhaakad with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

Dhaakad is Kangana's 9th flop in a row. Her last Bollywood hit was Tanu Weds Manu Returns in 2015.