Kangana Ranaut BREAKS silence on 'Gutter Generation' comment: 'Agar aapko samaaj mein rehna hai Toh...'

Kangana Ranaut has responded to the backlash over her controversial 'gutter generation' remark, saying it was directed only at those using abusive language during recent protests and not an entire generation. Read further to know everything about the issues.

Kangana Ranaut BREAKS silence on 'Gutter Generation' comment: 'Agar aapko samaaj mein rehna hai Toh...'

Kangana Ranaut, actress and BJP MP, finally spoke up about the controversy swirling around her 'gutter generation' comment. She didn’t mince words this time, she said her criticism was aimed at a handful of young people who’d used abusive language during recent protests, not at everyone in their age group. She jumped onto Instagram on July 29 and posted a video to set the record straight. Kangana claimed the media cherry-picked her remarks, blowing them out of proportion, while ignoring other posts where she congratulated the Skyroot mission or wished NEET candidates good luck. She was visibly frustrated and made it clear her issue was the normalization of vulgar language and behavior among some youngsters.

Talking directly to the media, she explained, “We don’t want kids in our homes talking filthy or getting sexualized through this kind of language. We won’t tolerate it and we’re certainly not going to accept it as normal.” According to her, she was only calling out those who hurled insults at political leaders during protests, urging people not to misread her comments as an attack on everyone.

Kangana didn’t stop there. Addressing criticisms from feminists who called her views restrictive, she pushed back “Would you really teach your daughters to behave like that?” She insisted discipline isn’t an option, it’s a must. “If you want to live in society, you follow the Constitution. Your freedom stops where you start bothering others,” she said. She stressed basic civic sense is non-negotiable, regardless of where people stand politically. Disagreeing, she argued, doesn’t mean you get to be abusive. “Some young people call the Prime Minister their exam buddy. Others see him as family, a leader, or even a god. You can’t just hurt people’s sentiments for the sake of looking cool. If you don’t get it, you need to learn.”

She wrapped things up by asking folks not to get carried away by what she calls 'feminazi' ideas. Kangana believes you’re free to express yourself in private, but in public, you’ve got to keep things dignified. She closed her video saying society needs to evolve and stop encouraging 'animalistic tendencies,' and even invited fans to share their opinions. “Taking inspiration from our PM ji and posting a selfie video. Do let me know your thoughts about my thoughts... Also Guru Purnima ki hardik shubhkamnaein.”

This whole storm started when Kangana slammed some protestors in the recent Gen Z rallies. She’d posted that their protest clips made her sick, calling the language used “crass” and “jarring.” Not long after, Delhi Police asked social media platforms to take down abusive posts about Prime Minister Modi, which had popped up during the July 20 student protests at Jantar Mantar. And that pretty much set off the controversy we’re seeing now.

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