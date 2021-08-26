Kangana Ranaut buries the hatchet with Karan Johar? Her comments for Shershaah drop major hint

Kangana Ranaut has made headlines for her caustic comments on Karan Johar on numerous occasions. Who will forget the episode of Koffee With Karan where she compared him to a mafia boss. Well, the actress seems to have loved Shershaah. It is a biopic on the life of late Captain Vikram Batra who was awarded the Param Vir Chakra for his heroic mission in the Kargil War. She took to Instagram to give her opinion on the movie. The film has been directed by Vishnu Vardhan. Also Read - Salaar actress Shruti Haasan takes a dig at herself with a throwback picture! Check out

The Thalaivi actress had only good things to say about Karan Johar's Shershaah. She wrote that she found it a glorious tribute. She wrote, "National hero Vikram Batra was a Himachali boy from Palampur, very popular and loved soldier. When the tragedy happened, news spread like wildfire in Himachal, it slit through our hearts. As a kid, I remember being tormented for days." Kangana Ranaut's hometown is Mandi. Palampur and Mandi are close by. It tales five hours by bus to reach Mandi from Palampur.

The actress was also generous with her praise on Sidharth Malhotra. She wrote, "What a glorious tribute @sidmalhotra. Congratulations to entire team. It was a big responsibility and you all excelled." But the team of Shershaah has not responded to her praise so far. Is this a sign that Kangana Ranaut wants to bury the hatchet with Karan Johar? She was extremely critical of him after the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput in 2020.

Kangana Ranaut has a couple of big films coming up. Thalaivi, the biography on the life of late Tamil Nadu CM J Jayalalithaa is releasing on September 10, 2021. The actress has brawls on social media with Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhaskar and many others.

Shershaah is getting immense love from all over. Kamal Haasan praised the movie as well. He said that his chest swelled with pride as he watched the film. He wrote, "Right from my childhood as a film fan and a patriot’s son I resented the way Indian army was depicted in some of our Cinemas. Shershaah is that exception that makes my chest swell with pride for my soldiers. Thanks @DharmaMovies for promoting a talented director like @vishnu_dir. Congrats @SidMalhotra and @advani_kiara, excellent work."