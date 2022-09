After accusing the makers of of manipulation, has called the film a disaster. She shared a business report on and starrer and claimed that the directorial has reportedly incurred over Rs 800 crore loss to PVR and Inox investors. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut's BIG REVEAL on Brahmastra; accuses Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer of 'buying' tickets in advance bookings

Sharing a tweet of film trade analyst Sumit Kadel who termed Brahmastra a disaster in his review, Kangana claimed that is trying to sell a lie by forcing people to call Alia and Ranbir best actors. She took a dig at Ayan Mukerji being called a genius by questioning Rs 600 crore budget for the director who never made a good film in his life.

She further claimed that Fox Studio in India had to sell itself to fund Brahmastra and wondered how many studios will be closed because of their madness. She then went on to share a business report on Brahmastra that reported that the film has wiped out over Rs 800 crore wealth of PVR and Inox investors.

Kangana said that their groupism is coming to bite them. She accused Brahmastra makers of sponsoring weddings, baby PR, controlled the media, jailed Kamaal R Khan aka KRK and bought tickets to turn a dishonest film into an honest one.

In another post, the actress said that the industry doesn't have a single international studio left in the country that they can pitch their films to. She claimed that the movie mafia have taken control over the system and sucked them dry. She then questioned, "How do we make movies when there are no studios left, only traditional financiers and individual producers which she says are very rare to find.

With Kangana's explosive claims, it remains to be seen what the makers of Brahmastra have to say about the actress' big allegations.