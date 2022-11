Kangana Ranaut wears her thoughts on her sleeves. She has never minced words and has always shared her opinions on everything with utmost confidence. It was a few years ago that Kangana Ranaut's Twitter account was suspended and since then she has been sharing her views through Instagram. However, it looks like Kangana Ranaut is not very happy with Instagram as she called the platform 'dumb' in her recent Insta stories. This comes amidst the speculation of Kangana Ranaut's comeback on Twitter.

In her Insta stories, Kangana Ranaut mentioned that Instagram is all about pictures and videos whereas opinions shared on stories disappear within some time. She questioned what happens to those who want their dialogues and words to be documented and want to rather start a dialogue. An excerpt reads, "But what about some of us, who mean everything they say and want to document their thoughts for people, who care to delve into them, start a dialogue or conversation. These are mini blogs, which should be open for interpretations for the sake of the growth of the subject, and the object, both.”

Recently, Kangana Ranaut had hailed the news of Twitter CEO getting sacked after Elon Musk took over. She had shared a screenshot of the news. It was also a response to a fan who mentioned that her Twitter account should be restored hailing free speech. After this, Kangana Ranaut had also shared her views on the verification process of Twitter accounts. She had called it as the best social media platform as it is 'intellectually, ideologically motivated' and not just about looks. She had questioned why only a few could get blue ticks and the rest were dismissed.