Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra have done the permanent booking with each other for life. The Shershaah couple’s first wedding pictures be spokes love, love and only love, and ever since Kiara and Sidharth shared their wedding pictures on their respective social media platforms, fans are going gaga for all right reasons. Everyone in Bollywood is showering their love on the beautiful couple. Right from Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal and more congratulated the newlywed. While Karan Johar posted a long and emotional post for the couple.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

While Aniruddha Guha who has been in the Industry for quite a time now expressed his surprise over Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's wedding and took to his Twitter and shared the picture of them asking if they were dating. who is in love with Sidharth and Kiara called them the most dignified couple and mentioned to Aniruddha that they are genuinely in LOVE and never created a hullabaloo around it. She wrote, " Yes they were but not for brands or movie promotions, they never did any attention seeking Bolly relationship gimmicks to milk limelight ….. so much integrity and genuine love, delightful couple".

Yes they were but not for brands or movie promotions, they never did any attension seeking Bolly relationship gimmicks to milk limelight ….. so much integrity and genuine love, delightful couple ?♥️♥️ — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 8, 2023

Kiara and Sidharth got married on February 7, 2023 at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer. The couple will reportedly head to Delhi together at Sidharth's house where they will host a wedding reception for the family and friends. We cannot wait to see the wedding reception look of Sidharth and Kiara that will be held at Sid's home town.